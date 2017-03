As a 17 year old, George Matus started Teal Drones while in high school.

Now at age 19, he has developed a new age of smart drones that will change how you look at the technology. From filming your kid’s soccer games to many agricultural and government uses, Teal Drones is setting the bar.

See the video above to find out why he feels that Utah is the right place to start a drone business and why he had a chance to become an entrepreneur at an early age.