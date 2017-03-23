Big Budah’s blog: Gunning for a full recovery

I would like to start by thanking all who stopped by while I was recovering from hernia surgery. It warms my heart and helps keep positivity all around me.

I am taking it easy this week from the gym, but I will be back at Vasa with my workout partner Sione Havili starting Monday.

On a scale of 1-10 with 10 being the worst, my pain has been hovering around 6 or 7 until Thursday, when I felt some relief for the first time. To manage the pain I decided to use a traditional cultural approach, Kava instead of opioids.

It takes a while for the Kava to take effect, but when it does it definitely makes moving around much more pleasant, without the foggy or fuzzy thinking as my Father in-law would say.

I am pleased with the progress of my recovery and the ability to work through the pain at work this week, making it possible to have fun at work and make new friends, like the guys at Parley’s Partners and the fun staff at Ready Gunner.

I am so grateful for all the well wishes and positive vibes that were sent my way, and I look forward to being 100 percent starting Monday.

Props to BMI Utah and Salt Lake Regional Hospital for helping me get to a much more manageable body weight, and to Vasa for helping me maintain the weight loss. I’m also grateful for a great support system in my family and friends.

Now my goal is to find a softball team to play on during the summer while continuing to work out. See y’all next week, and have a Budah-ful day!!

Click here to follow my Losing for Life journey.