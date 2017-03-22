× West Jordan school placed on lockdown after threatening note found

WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Hills Middle School in West Jordan was placed on lockdown Wednesday as police are investigating a threatening note found at the school.

According to Sgt. Joe Monson of the West Jordan Police Department, the note said someone was going to “shoot up the school” at noon.

Monson reported at 12:45 p.m. that the lockdown has been lifted and there was no credible threat found.

A posting on the school’s Facebook page said the lockdown is a precautionary measure and all of the school’s students are safe.

West Jordan police has assigned extra officers to the school as they continue to investigate the situation.