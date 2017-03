TENNESSEE — Mother Nature is often a force to be reckoned with, and one man in Tennessee recently got some firsthand experience with that fact.

Judd Rambo began filming as he drove along during a hailstorm on I-75 outside of Cleveland, Tennessee earlier this week.

The man said he thought the storm “was cool until the back window blew out and glass and ice started flying around the car!”

The video embedded above is set to begin at the 1:40-mark, just a few seconds before the back window shatters.