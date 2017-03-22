Teen girl recovering after being shot in the head; juvenile suspects bound over for trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CACHE COUNTY, Utah -- Two 16-year-old boys have been bound over for trial in the attempted murder of a 14-year-old Cache County girl who was found in a dry canal with a gunshot wound to the head.

The teens are accused of robbing and shooting 14-year-old Deserae Turner on February 16.

Both teens face charges of attempted aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and obstruction of justice.

Deserae's father says she has undergone surgery and is showing slight improvements, but she still struggles with common tasks.

"We appreciate the love, support, and prayers of so many and ask that you continue to pray for her, our family, and other families impacted by this tragedy,” Matt Turner said.

Turner says Deserae was moved to an inpatient rehab center Wednesday, where she will continue to receive intensive therapy.