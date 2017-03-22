Senator Mike Lee on upcoming health care vote: ‘This bill is going to fail’

WASHINGTON D.C. — Senator Mike Lee of Utah said Wednesday he anticipates the health care bill touted as a replacement to Obamacare will fail Thursday’s vote.

Senator Lee appeared on “Your World” Wednesday, and he seemed confident that the health care proposal will fail.

“This bill is going to fail,” Lee said. “It’s going to fail because it doesn’t have enough support in the House of Representatives, and it doesn’t have enough support in the Senate.”

Lee said he has spoken to enough lawmakers to be certain the legislation will fail in both houses of Congress. Neil Cavuto questioned Lee, saying House Speaker Paul Ryan and various lawmakers supporting the bill have indicated they expect the measure to pass the House at least.

“If they know something that I don’t, then perhaps they’ll be smiling 24 hours from now,” Lee replied. “But if they’re so confident then they’re not going to need to worry about my vote, they’re not going to need to worry about the votes of a whole lot of other people, in the House and in the Senate, who are concerned that this bill doesn’t do what we promised to do, which is repeal Obamacare in its entirety.”

See the video embedded above for Lee’s complete remarks on the subject.