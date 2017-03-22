Recipe: Angel Flake Cake

You'll be in heaven with this delicious angel cake recipe from Ruthie Knudsen.
Angel Flake Cake
Ingredients
- 1 pkg. (2-layer size) yellow cake mix
- 2-2/3 cups BAKER'S ANGEL FLAKE Coconut (7-oz. pkg.), divided
- 1-1/4 cups cold milk, divided
- 1 pkg. (3.4 oz.) JELL-O Coconut Cream Flavor Instant Pudding
- 1 pkg. (3.4 oz.) JELL-O Vanilla Flavor Instant Pudding
- ¼ cup powdered sugar
- 1 tub (8 oz.) COOL WHIP Whipped Topping, thawed
Instructions
- HEAT oven to 350°F.
- PREPARE cake batter and bake as directed on package for 2 (9-inch) round layers, stirring ⅔ cup coconut, ¼ cup milk and dry coconut pudding mix into batter before pouring into prepared pans. Cool cakes in pans 10 min. Remove from pans to wire racks; cool completely.
- MEANWHILE, beat dry vanilla pudding mix, sugar and remaining milk in large bowl with whisk 2 min. (Pudding will be thick.) Stir in COOL WHIP. Refrigerate until ready to assemble cake.
- STACK cake layers on plate, filling with layers of 1 cup of the pudding mixture and ¾ cup of the remaining coconut. Frost top and side of cake with remaining pudding mixture. Press remaining coconut into pudding mixture. Refrigerate 1 hour.