Provo police looking for suspects in market burglary

PROVO, Utah — Provo police are looking for a pair of suspects responsible for burglarizing a market early Tuesday morning.

According to a statement from the Provo Police Department, the suspects broke through the front door of the Cinco de Mayo market, at 389 S 600 E, around 2 a.m.

The suspects, police said, pried open a safe and took an undisclosed amount of money, then fled in a late model black Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information that may help police in their investigation is asked to call 801-752-7298.