SALT LAKE CITY -- Two decades after their first Western Conference Championship, most of the players from the Utah Jazz returned to Salt Lake City Wednesday for a 20-year reunion.

That list included John Stockton and the coach, Jerry Sloan. The guys shared their story of how they finally broke through to the top in the west, and what it's like seeing everyone back together again. See the video above for details and to watch Stockton recreate a legendary moment in Jazz history.