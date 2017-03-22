How mistakes can actually make you a better parent

Therapist Jessie Shepherd talks about how to handle making mistakes as a parent and how to turn them into a positive learning experience for you and your child.
Why Mistakes Make You a Better Parent
  1. You are not perfect.
    -It shows you are human and part of life is failing sometimes.
  2. Show by example.
    -You model what to do if they make a mistake, which is the most effective way children learn.
  3. Be emotional.
    -It is an opportunity to share emotions with them and have them share their emotions with you. Stay away from anger/frustration and look at the emotion underneath.
  4. Build the relationship.
    -Gain a better understanding of each other which strengthens the relationship bond.