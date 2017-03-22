Greek Veggie Sandwich Wraps

Posted 12:13 pm, March 22, 2017, by and , Updated at 12:22PM, March 22, 2017

4 large whole wheat or spinach tortillas

1 cup hummus, any flavor

2 cup lettuce, chopped, any kind

1 large tomato, diced

1/4 red onion, thinly sliced

1 cucumber, chopped

1/4 cup black or green olives, sliced

1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Lay out the tortillas. Spread hummus on 3/4 of the bottom of each tortilla. Divide the lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, olives and feta cheese on each wrap, evenly spreading the ingredients over the hummus. Sprinkle some red wine vinegar, salt and pepper on each. Roll up like a burrito. Cut in half; serve immediately.

