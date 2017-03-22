× Food truck event at U of U raises funds to help honor fallen officer Cody Brotherson

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah students turned out to raise money for fallen West Valley Police Officer Cody Brotherson on Wednesday.

Food trucks lined up in front of the Health Sciences Education building and served up eats, while proceeds went toward the West Valley City Fraternal Order of Police.

The funds will be used to help send West Valley City police officers to Washington D.C. in May for Police Week, when Brotherson will be nationally honored and his name will be added to the Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial.

Officer Brotherson’s family and fiancee Jessica Le will attend, and Le said it’s important that Cody’s work family be there as well.

“I love my police family,” she said. “He was really close to a lot of the guys in the department, and I know they really want to do what they can to honor him.”

Le organized Wednesday’s fundraiser, and the University of Utah College of Pharmacy–where Le is a student–sponsored it.

She said another Food Truck Fundraiser will take place Thursday, April 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the same location.

On top of that, Chick-Fil-A in Murray is hosting a Spirit Night for Officer Cody Brotherson on Monday, April 3 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Everyone who says they are there to support the event will have part of their purchase go toward the fundraiser.

There is also an online fundraising account set up to help the cause.