Asparagus and Spinach Soup
- 1 pound asparagus
- 1 TBS. olive oil
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1/2 cup chopped celery
- 1/4 cup long grain white rice
- 1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 2 cups vegetable broth
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup chopped fresh spinach
- 1/2 cup grated Romano cheese
- Hot sauce (optional)
Cut off 1 inch from the end of each asparagus spear. Peel bottom of stems to remove tough parts and chop into pieces.
Heat oil in a pot over medium heat and add onion, celery and asparagus pieces.
Cook about 5 minutes until softened. Add rice, seasoning, salt and pepper and stir to coat rice with oil.
Recipe by Todd Hall, Duerden’s Appliance