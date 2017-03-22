× Asparagus and Spinach Soup

1 pound asparagus

1 TBS. olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped celery

1/4 cup long grain white rice

1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

2 cups vegetable broth

1 cup water

1 cup chopped fresh spinach

1/2 cup grated Romano cheese

Hot sauce (optional)

Cut off 1 inch from the end of each asparagus spear. Peel bottom of stems to remove tough parts and chop into pieces.

Heat oil in a pot over medium heat and add onion, celery and asparagus pieces.

Cook about 5 minutes until softened. Add rice, seasoning, salt and pepper and stir to coat rice with oil.

Recipe by Todd Hall, Duerden’s Appliance