Asparagus and Spinach Soup

Posted 4:39 pm, March 22, 2017, by
  • 1 pound asparagus
  • 1 TBS. olive oil
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 1/2 cup chopped celery
  • 1/4 cup long grain white rice
  • 1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. pepper
  • 2 cups vegetable broth
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 cup chopped fresh spinach
  • 1/2 cup grated Romano cheese
  • Hot sauce (optional)

Cut off 1 inch from the end of each asparagus spear. Peel bottom of stems to remove tough parts and chop into pieces.
Heat oil in a pot over medium heat and add onion, celery and asparagus pieces.
Cook about 5 minutes until softened. Add rice, seasoning, salt and pepper and stir to coat rice with oil.

Recipe by Todd Hall, Duerden’s Appliance

  • Recipes

    Chicken and Rice Soup

  • Recipes

    Spinach Pesto Chicken

  • Recipes

    Tomato and Basil Salad over Spinach

  • Recipes

    Chicken Jambalaya

  • Recipes

    Mini Turkey and Veggie Meatloaves

  • Recipes

    Greek Chicken Pasta

  • Recipes

    Warm Lentil and Rice Salad

  • The Place

    Recipe: Healthy Fresh Mex Salad

  • Recipes

    Ham, Broccoli, Cheese and Rice Skillet

  • The Place

    Recipe: Samosas 3 ways

  • Recipes

    Grilled Orange Chicken and Rice

  • Recipes

    Asparagus and Tomato Salad

  • Recipes

    Fresh Tomato Soup