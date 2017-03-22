A citizenship celebration: 127 new Americans take oath at State Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah's population of American citizens spiked by 127 Wednesday morning.

A total of 127 people from 43 countries took the oath of citizenship in the rotunda of the State Capitol Building.

Sonia deGriselles has been in the country since she was a small child and her parents immigrated from Mexico.

"When I was little I knew I was different going to high school, knowing that I was limited," deGriselles said. "It was hard but I feel very blessed."

She was one of 33 new citizens from Mexico.

Riti Bhatnagar is one of three new citizens from India. She's been in the U.S. for 34 years.

"In the beginning it was very hard to give up my Indian citizenship and my Indian culture," she said, adding that after 34 years she feels more American than Indian, especially with children born in her adopted home.

One immigrant was from Haiti. Max Chadic is serving in the U.S. Army.

"I'm ready to live as an American, to respect everything, and, as I'm in the Army, I'm ready to fight to protect the land," Chadic said.