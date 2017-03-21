× Rep. Mia Love receives ‘Spirit of Enterprise Award’ by U.S. Chamber of Commerce

WASHINGTON D.C. — Rep. Mia Love has been recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for the annual “Spirit of Enterprise Award.”

The Spirit of Enterprise Award is given annually to members of congress to those who have adequately shown pro-growth and pro-job policies in businesses by meeting critical business legislation as outlined in the Chamber’s annual scorecard, a press release said.

According to the release, Love did just that in the second session of the 114th congress for Utah businesses.

“During her time in Washington, Rep. Mia Love has become a dependable advocate of business. The Congresswoman has voted consistently in favor of legislation that helps grow Utah’s economy by supporting the principles that drive Utah business,” said Lane Beattie, president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber in the press release. “To earn this recognition for the second year in a row proves, once again, the best state for business has superior representation in our nation’s capital.”

The press release said the Chamber has scored members on eight Senate votes and 14 House votes related to small business, workforce employment and helping American manufacturers compete in the world economy.

“Businesses of all shapes and sizes need sound, commonsense policy in order to get off the ground, grow, and succeed,” said Thomas J. Donohue, president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said in the press release. “We applaud Congresswoman Love for her commitment to free enterprise and economic growth.”

Check the annual scorecard.