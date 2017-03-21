Ranch Bacon Burgers

1 lb. ground beef
1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
1/2 packet ranch seasoning
4 bacon slices, cooked, cut in half
4 hamburger buns, toasted
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Suggested Toppings:
Ranch dressing
Ketchup
Mustard
Mayonnaise
Lettuce
Pickles
Onions
Tomatoes
Pickled jalapeno slices
In a large bowl, combine the ground beef, cheese, ranch seasoning, salt and pepper; do not over mix. Form four patties.
On a greased grill or large skillet up to medium-high heat, cook burgers to desired doneness. Place burgers on buns with 2 slices of bacon. Add any of the suggested toppings. Serve immediately.
Sponsor: Utah Beef Council