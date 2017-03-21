Ranch Bacon Burgers

1 lb. ground beef

1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

1/2 packet ranch seasoning

4 bacon slices, cooked, cut in half

4 hamburger buns, toasted

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Suggested Toppings:

Ranch dressing

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayonnaise

Lettuce

Pickles

Onions

Tomatoes

Pickled jalapeno slices

In a large bowl, combine the ground beef, cheese, ranch seasoning, salt and pepper; do not over mix. Form four patties.

On a greased grill or large skillet up to medium-high heat, cook burgers to desired doneness. Place burgers on buns with 2 slices of bacon. Add any of the suggested toppings. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council

