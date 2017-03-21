Police: two Salt Lake Co. teenagers missing, possible runaways

SANDY, Utah — Police said two teenagers are missing after being reported as possible runaways on Tuesday.

Makahlan Murray, 12, had told her friends she planned to runaway and was last seen with Josh Barbee, 14, who ran away from Taylorsville the same night, police said.

According to police, Murray has allegedly run away in the past and stayed in the Sandy area, but usually returned by morning. Police said Murray has now been out of contact with her mother for 12 hours.

Murray is a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 80-90 pounds, hazel eyes and long brown hair. Barbee is a white male, 5 feet 9 inches, 150 pounds, blue eyes and strawberry/blonde hair.

Police stress the welfare of the two teenagers because of their age. If anyone has any information that can help police to please contact Sandy Police Department at 801-799-3000.