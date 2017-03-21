How to stop derailing your at home workout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fitness expert Denise Druce pointed out a few things that commonly derail at home workouts. They include:

- Not having an assigned space to exercise

- Not scheduling time for your workout

- Trying to do the same thing every day

- Looking at your phone

- Watching TV

- Not having a plan

- Lack of accountability

The main thing is that at home workouts are a great alternative for people who don`t have child care, money to join a gym, or are on a tight schedule. But the bottom line is you really have to want to make it work for it to work. For tips and workout plans go to denisedruce.com