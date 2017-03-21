How to stop derailing your at home workout

Fitness expert Denise Druce pointed out a few things that commonly derail at home workouts. They include:
- Not having an assigned space to exercise
- Not scheduling time for your workout
- Trying to do the same thing every day
- Looking at your phone
- Watching TV
- Not having a plan
- Lack of accountability
The main thing is that at home workouts are a great alternative for people who don`t have child care, money to join a gym, or are on a tight schedule. But the bottom line is you really have to want to make it work for it to work. For tips and workout plans go to denisedruce.com