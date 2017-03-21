Hatch responds to Supreme Court Nominee Judge Gorsuch

WASHINGTON D.C. — Senator Orrin Hatch responded following the second day of confirmation hearings for Judge Neil Gorsuch:

“Judge Gorsuch has been a particularly interesting man to be part of this hearing. Of course, he’s nominated in the Supreme Court of the United States of America and as such, I think he is one of the best nominees I’ve seen in all my years and I’ve been involved in at least fourteen Supreme Court nominations. He’s articulate, he’s very knowledgeable about the law, he understands what a judge is supposed to be doing and what the role of a judge is. He doesn’t want to go beyond that role or do things that are improper. He’s set a very good example for ten years on the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals. He’s highly respected in the law. Highly respected in the Federal Judicial Circuit of Judges. He’s really one of the best nominees I’ve seen in all my time in the United States Senate and I’ve been involved in at least fourteen of these nominations to the Supreme Court over my 40 years in the Senate. So, I just have to say I’m very impressed with judge Gorsuch. I knew him before and I’ve been impressed before, but he’s exceeded even my initial reactions coming into this hearing.”