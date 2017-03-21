Earn prizes for walking to school with UDOT!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

• The Walking School Bus app makes walking or biking to school safer than ever.

• With the app, parents can create or join a walking group, coordinate turns walking kids to and from school, and receive an alert when their child arrives safely at school.

• By using the Walking School Bus app from now through April 28, parents and students will automatically be entered to win prizes as part of the Spring Walk `n Win competition.

• Prizes include:

o Three overnight stays and breakfast for parents at Utah`s top-ranked bed and breakfast, the Blue Boar Inn in Midway

o Brunch with the Utah Jazz Bear

o $500 for the winning Walking School Bus group`s school

o Scooters, bikes and helmets for students

o Gift cards for parents in weekly drawings.

• Every time you use the app, you, your child and your school will be entered to win.

• Download and use the free UDOT Walking School Bus app today to win great prizes. Available for download for iPhone and Android devices.

• For more information, visit: http://www.udot.utah.gov/snap/SWNW