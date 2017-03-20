SLC Fire Department lifts gas leak evacuation for some homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Salt Lake City Fire Department had advised the public to avoid 800 East and Roosevelt due to a possible natural gas leak on Monday.

According to an earlier tweet by the fire department's tweet, crews had evacuated residents from Emerson to Bryan Avenue and all in a 70-foot radius of the possible gas leak. Evacuated residents between Browning Avenue and South of Emerson, according to officials, have been helped back into their homes.

However, the homes still under evacuation will remain so, according to Questar, until tomorrow. Officials said that up to ten homes on 800 East between Browning and Emerson Avenue will be affected while officials get the gas fully cleared out of the air.

