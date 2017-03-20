Rep. Stewart hopes FBI ‘Cracks leakers on the head’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The House Intelligence Committee got big news from FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Admiral Mike Rogers today, including confirmation of a broad investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. Presidential Election and possible ties between the Trump Campaign and Russia.

Utah Republican Congressman Chris Stewart sits on the Committee, was skeptical of the intelligence assessment that the Russians favored Trump over his rival, Hillary Clinton. Stewart said he felt the most logical explanation was that the Russians were merely trying to undermine the likely winner...Clinton.

Stewarts question led Comey to a sports metaphor, comparing the Russian hate for Hillary Clinton with Comey's own distaste for the New England Patriots football team.

"I hate the New England Patriots, and no matter who they play, I'd like them to lose," Comey said, "The hate for Hillary Clinton was there all along."

Stewart spent much of his allotted time asking about intelligence leaks to the press, an issue that most of his Republican colleagues also chose as their focus.

"I hope you find those guys, and I hope you crack them on the head," Stewart said of the leakers.