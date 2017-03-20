Real Salt Lake fires head coach Jeff Cassar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah — Real Salt Lake has dismissed head coach Jeff Cassar, according to statement released on the team's website Monday afternoon.

“At the conclusion of last season, we felt that while we were disappointed in the end result, Jeff had done enough to earn another shot to lead the team in the 2017 campaign. We have a high sense of urgency for progress this season, and have made many off-season changes towards that endeavor. So, while these decisions are always difficult, we, as an organization, felt that it was necessary to make the change in our head coaching position now,” General Manager Craig Waibel said in the statement.

Daryl Shore, RSL's Director of Goalkeeping, will serve as interim head coach as the team searches for Cassar's replacement.

Cassar joined the organization as an assistant coach in 2007, and he remained in that role through the 2013 season. Cassar became head coach prior to the 2014 season.

Real Salt Lake will return to training on Tuesday in preparation for their game against the New York Red Bulls this Saturday in New Jersey.

