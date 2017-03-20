× Orem man booked into jail after allegedly recording women while they bathed

OREM, Utah — An Orem man was booked into jail on Friday after allegedly recording possibly five women on his iPhone without their consent.

Police said a woman reported Michael Peterson, 58, after an interview selling essential oil. Peterson allegedly told her to try the samples and had a bath and oils already set out for her, police said.

The woman agreed to the bath, and after some time in the tub alone, she noticed a black iPhone slide under the bathroom door, police said. Startled, the woman fled the bathroom and excused herself from the interview, according to police.

Police responded to Peterson’s office and after explaining the situation, he offered his iPhone for the investigation.

According to police, Peterson said he used his phone to watch women bathe, and had allegedly seen at least four other women in a comparable way, including an underage girl. But, according to police, Peterson said all the recordings made had been deleted.

Peterson was booked into Utah County Jail on suspicion of two third-degree felonies of voyeurism committed against a minor, three class A misdemeanors of voyeurism and five class A misdemeanors of destroying evidence to impair proceedings.