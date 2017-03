× Single family home catches fire, six people affected

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A single family home on 2700 South West Temple caught fire early Sunday morning.

Utah Red Cross tweeted they’re headed to the scene now and that six people are affected.

@UtahRedCross Disaster Action Team headed to single family fire on WTemple SLC reports indicate 6 people affected. Will provide needed help pic.twitter.com/MZfEvvbZku — UtahRedCross (@UtahRedCross) March 19, 2017

