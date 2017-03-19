× Murray Police say suspect in abduction attempt used candy to entice child

MURRAY, Utah — Police responded to a Murray home Sunday after a mother says a man tried to abduct her young child, who was playing in the yard.

Sgt. Halford of the Murray Police Department said they were called to a home in the area of 6500 South Lombardy Drive on a report of an attempted abduction. Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident just after 3 p.m.

Halford said a mother let her 2-year-old son play in their yard, which is surrounded by a fence. The woman looked outside at one point and saw a man believed to be in his 40s or 50s trying to pull her son over that fence.

Halford said it appears the man used candy to lure the toddler toward the fence before grabbing the boy.

The woman went outside and yelled at the man, who let go of the child and fled. The woman reported seeing him leave the area in a silver Hyundai. No further details regarding the suspect’s description were immediately available.

Halford said anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Murray Police. Dispatch can be reached at 801-840-4000.