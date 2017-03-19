Basset hounds crash St. Patrick’s Day Parade with tutus and small hats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah residents attended the St. Patrick's day parade to celebrate their Irish roots or just to have fun on Saturday.

The 39th annual parade was hosted by the Hibernian Society of Utah with guests to continue the celebration after the parade through Irish music, dancing and food at the Grand Ballroom of the Union Pacific Station near the Gateway.

Some special guests made an appearance at the parade, such as the "Utah's Friends of Basset Hounds," who had their own parade within the parade called the "Wasatch Waddle."

Utah Friends of Basset Hounds President Peggy Chudd said the group was designed to rescue basset hounds and help raise funds for the animals veterinary care and any other expenses the hounds may need while in foster care.