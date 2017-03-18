University of Utah Gymanstics wins third Pac-12 title in four years

STANFORD, Calif. — For the third time in four years, the University of Utah has won the Pac-12 Women’s Gymnastics Championships.

According to the school’s athletic department, the Utes won the championship Saturday night with an overall score of 197.925–the team’s highest score of the season.

OSU came in second with a 197.400 and UCLA/Washington tied with 197.100.

The win marks the school’s third Pac-12 title in gymnastics in four years, according to the U of U.

The team’s performances Saturday included a perfect 10 on the floor from Mykayla Skinner.