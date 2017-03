(CNN) — There will be a new champion of the men’s NCAA basketball tournament.

Defending titlist Villanova lost 65-62 to No. 8 seed Wisconsin on Saturday in the second round of the East Regional. Villanova was the tournament’s overall No. 1 seed. Nigel Hayes led Wisconsin (27-9) with 19 points.

The-CNN-Wire

