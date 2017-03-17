Two arrested after alleged burglary attempt, pursuit in WVC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two men were arrested early Friday morning after they allegedly tried to burglarize cars at a Ken Garff dealership in West Valley City.

Police responded to the dealership, at 4175 W 3500 S, shortly after 2 a.m. after dispatch received a report of an intrusion. According to Lt. Steve Burke, WVCPD, the suspects fled on foot. Police captured one of them immediately, but they said the other suspect drove away in a stolen car.

Officers followed the car east along 3500 S and used a PIT maneuver to force it off the road at 1950 W. Upon searching the vehicle, police said they found bolt cutters and other burglary tools.

"Looks like there might even be some stolen property in the trunk," Burke added.

The suspects could face charges including burglary, fleeing from and evading police and automobile theft.

Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.