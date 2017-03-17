× Stan Lee unable to attend FanX 2017

SALT LAKE CITY — Comic book legend Stan Lee has canceled his appearance at Salt Lake Comic Con’s FanX event this weekend.

Lee, 94, had been scheduled to give a panel presentation, sign autographs and take pictures with fans during the two-day event at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

On Friday afternoon, Salt Lake Comic Con co-founder Bryan Brandenburg announced Lee is unable to attend due to health concerns.

“After a second visit to the doctor this morning, he was advised to rest and recuperate rather than risk getting worse. We wish him a speedy recovery and though we are disappointed, we want what is best for Stan, our dear friend,” a post on the Salt Lake Comic Con Facebook page said.

Lee appeared at the first Salt Lake Comic Con event in 2014, and he called it “the greatest comic con in the world.”

Click here to visit the Salt Lake Comic Con website.