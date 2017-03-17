Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip Cookies (Levain Bakery Copycat)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Courtney Rich from Cake by Courtney shows us her latest creation. It's her take on the very famous Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip cookie from Levain Bakery in New York City. You can find amazing recipes from Courtney on her website here and follow her on Instagram here.

Copycat Levain Bakery Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip Cookies

Yield: 8 cookies

Ingredients

1 1/2 cup, plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2/3 cup cake flour

3/4 cup dark cocoa powder (I use Extra Brute Cacao Powder - Hershey's Special Dark Cocoa Powder is a good alternative)

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

14 tablespoons unsalted butter, cold and cut into cubes

1 cup brown sugar, packed

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 whole egg, extra large

1 egg yolk, from an extra large egg

1 1/2 bags (15 oz.) Reese's Peanut Butter baking chips*

Instructions

1. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.

2. Combine the all-purpose flour, cake flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, salt, and baking soda in a medium sized bowl. Whisk together. Set aside.

3. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the cold butter and sugars and beat on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes.

4. Add the whole egg and egg yolk and mix until combined. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and mix again for about 30 more seconds.

5. Turn the mixer on low speed and add the dry ingredients in three separate additions, only mixing until the dry ingredients are incorporated.

6. Stir in the peanut butter chips.

7. Measure 6 oz. of cookie dough and shape into balls. Place 4 cookie dough balls on the baking sheet and bake for 11 minutes. There should be enough dough for seven 6 oz. cookie dough balls and one that is about 4 oz.

8. Let the cookies cool for about 10 minutes and then serve while still warm. To eat later, heat a cookie in the microwave for about 15-20 seconds.

*Please don't use any other brand but Reese's! I've tried every peanut butter baking chip out there and these are simply the best. They make a huge difference to the flavor of the cookie and any other peanut butter chip just wouldn't be the same.

**I used nearly a bag and a half of the peanut butter chips, which may seem excessive. Feel free to cut it down a little, but keep at least 10 oz. of chips in the cookie. This helps to keep the cookie nice and high.