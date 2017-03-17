Project Runway Jr. star shows us her latest dress collection

At just 17-years-old Cartier Dior has competed on Project Runway Jr. and released her own fashion collections. She started designing at the age of 9 in her hometown of Pocatello, Idaho and constructed her first dress out of old phone books. Since then she has gone on to do big things including debuting her new collection called "Les Estoiles" on the runway tomorrow as a part of Utah Fashion Week. To see more from Cartier go here.
