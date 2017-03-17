× Business to You: Wasatch Brewery

Wasatch Brewery was the first craft brewery established in Utah.

Greg Schirf started the company in Park City back in the mid 80s with a renegade spirit of going against the grain. His survivor instinct allowed to stick with his passion of making great beer and building a successful brewery that has opened the door for dozens of brew pubs to thrive in Utah.

Find out what it took to change the liquor laws to allow brew pubs and keep Wasatch Brewery a staple in Park City.