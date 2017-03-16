Why physical therapy and athletic training are important — Welcome to the new Sports Med Utah clinic inside D1 Sports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you’re an athlete, or even a weekend warrior, an injury can be devastating. If you don’t receive the proper treatment and therapies, that injury could turn into a lifelong problem. When it comes to safe and quicker recovery, a physical therapy program can get you on the right track to healing.

Sports Med Utah has partnered with D1 Sports, which is an athletic-based training facility that provides athletes of all skill levels with the appropriate training techniques and therapy, to open a Sports Med Utah physical therapy clinic within the campus of the D1 facility in Midvale, Utah. The specialists with Sports Med Utah blend high-quality care and therapy with long-term strength training and conditioning to get patients back into the sport of their choice.

Benefits of a physical therapy program

Treatment plans are designed around individual patients

Patients have an active involvement in recovery

Reduce the risk of additional injury

Reduce the need for surgery and other medications

Patients learn better training techniques

Improve overall strength and balance

What is involved in a D1 training session?

Dynamic warm-up/core activation

Speed and agility training

Strength training

Core and conditioning

Proper cool down

Exercise specialists, certified athletic trainers, and physical therapists are on-site at this facility to help anyone improve their athletic abilities or recover from an injury. You do not need to be an athlete to train at the D1 facility.

For more information, visit SportsMedUtah.com.