Video captures chaotic moments as several injured in volcano blast at Mount Etna

The video above shows several people fleeing for cover after an explosion at Mount Etna. The explosion occurs shortly after the 2:10-mark in the footage.
ITALY — Members of a BBC crew and several tourists suffered minor injuries after they were caught in close proximity to a volcanic explosion at Mount Etna Thursday morning.
The BBC reports members of one of their teams were injured in the incident at Mt. Etna, near Sicily, and they describe the injuries as being mostly minor, including cuts and bruises.
The injuries were caused by boiling rocks and steam released by the explosion, which was caught on camera.
The BBC reports Mount Etna is Europe’s tallest active volcano, and they said it spewed lava into the sky Thursday morning, marking the third such event in three weeks.
BBC journalist Rebecca Morelle tweeted an account of the incident and the ensuing rescue, and she praised crews for getting everyone safely away from the site. See below for a sampling of those tweets.