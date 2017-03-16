Video captures chaotic moments as several injured in volcano blast at Mount Etna

The video above shows several people fleeing for cover after an explosion at Mount Etna. The explosion occurs shortly after the 2:10-mark in the footage.

ITALY — Members of a BBC crew and several tourists suffered minor injuries after they were caught in close proximity to a volcanic explosion at Mount Etna Thursday morning.

The BBC reports members of one of their teams were injured in the incident at Mt. Etna, near Sicily, and they describe the injuries as being mostly minor, including cuts and bruises.

The injuries were caused by boiling rocks and steam released by the explosion, which was caught on camera.

The BBC reports Mount Etna is Europe’s tallest active volcano, and they said it spewed lava into the sky Thursday morning, marking the third such event in three weeks.

BBC journalist Rebecca Morelle tweeted an account of the incident and the ensuing rescue, and she praised crews for getting everyone safely away from the site. See below for a sampling of those tweets.

Many injured – some head injuries, burns, cuts and bruises. Volcanologist said most dangerous incident experience in his 30 year career (3) — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

Incident could have been worse – explosions like this have killed – but seems minor injuries for now. (4) — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

Should re-iterate – we are all ok – people brought off mountain quickly by the excellent rescue team (6) — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

Running down a mountain pelted by rocks, dodging burning boulders and boiling steam – not an experience I ever ever want to repeat (8) — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

Just confirmed – everyone taken off the mountain ok – rescue team and guides here were brilliant. We're heading down mountain now — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

An estimated 8 injuries logged by medical team here. An amazing 78 year old lady was very close – but safely got away (10) — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017

Coming back from mountain now – there's a big ash cloud above etna now – the plume from the explosion was visible from a long way apparently — Rebecca Morelle (@BBCMorelle) March 16, 2017