Bill and Michelle Ennis from DIG Paddlesports at Quail Creek State Park told us about the hidden gem in Southern Utah. Quail Creek State Park features a 600-acre reservoir. The park is located 9 miles west of Hurricane and 1.5 miles south of Harrisburg. Quail Creek offers camping, boating, swimming, and fishing.

Check out DIG Paddlesports at digpaddlesports.com or stateparks.utah.gov for more information.