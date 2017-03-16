× Three arrested in Provo homicide; police still looking for prime suspect

PROVO, Utah — Law enforcement officials in Utah County have arrested three people in connection with an armed robbery and homicide that occurred late Monday night.

Gustavo Ramirez, 24, died of a gunshot wound as his girlfriend was driving him to a hospital.

Provo police, with the help of the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force and the Utah County Special Enforcement Team, apprehended 18-year-old Brayden Marshall, 18-year-old Maria Hernandez and 34-year-old Jerry Hawley Wednesday evening.

According to a statement from Provo PD, investigators believe Marshall, Hernandez and Hawley accompanied 21-year-old Jesse Gourdin to Ramirez’s house to commit an armed robbery.

“Detectives believe Hernandez told the men there was money in the house, Marshall supplied the gun to Gourdin, and Hawley drove them all there to commit robbery,” the statement said.

Police are still looking for Gourdin, who they believe is responsible for killing Ramirez.

Detectives also interviewed 18-year-old Ricky Jaynes in the course of the investigation. Jaynes was booked into jail for possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia and a .40 caliber handgun, the statement said, but is not facing charges related to the homicide.

Anyone with information that may lead police to Gourdin is asked to call 801-852-7288.