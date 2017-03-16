Provo mayor addresses Provo police chief’s resignation, sex assault allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVO, Utah - Provo Mayor John Curtis released more details Thursday after Provo Police Chief John King resigned earlier this week.

Mayor Curtis said he asked for King's resignation after learning of sexual assault allegations against him.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office investigated the accusations and said there was not enough evidence to file charges against King.

However, Mayor Curtis said the investigation raised enough "red flags" to ask for King's resignation.

Earlier in the week it was reported King had resigned to spend more time with his family.

Officials those reports stemmed from comments King made to reporters as he was cleaning out his desk Tuesday.