How Operation Underground Railroad is saving hundreds of children from sex trafficking

Tim Ballard, founder of Operation Underground Railroad brought along Guesno Mardy who just so happens to be the inspiration for the organization. Guesno's son was kidnapped in Haiti and has yet to be found. Operation Underground Railroad has gathered the world's experts in extraction operations and in anti-child trafficking efforts to bring an end to child slavery. O.U.R.'s Underground Jump Team consists of former CIA, Navy SEALs, and Special Ops operatives that lead coordinated identification and extraction efforts. These operations are always in conjunction with law enforcement throughout the world. Once victims are rescued, a comprehensive process involving justice for the perpetrators and recovery and rehabilitation for the survivors begins. In the past three years of existence, O.U.R. has rescued 641 victims and assisted in the arrests of more than 275 traffickers around the world. To find out more and lend support go to ourrescue.org.