× Driver, passenger arrested after hit-and-run with cyclist in Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY – A bicyclist is in serious condition after being hit by a car overnight.

Investigators say the crash happened when an SUV hit a cyclist at 1700 S. and 900 W. in Salt Lake City at about 1:30 a.m.

Police say the driver of the SUV ran from the crash, leaving his vehicle and passenger at the scene.

Officers found the driver a block away.

Police say he was processed for drunk driving and his passenger was arrested as well.

Salt Lake Police Lt. Dave Cracroft said, “He was telling the driver not to cooperate and actually saw him run and knew where he was hiding and refused to help officers find him so he’s been picked up for obstruction.”

Police say the cyclist had lights on the bike but authorities are not sure if those lights were on when the driver hit the cyclist.

Investigators are still trying to determine who was at fault in this accident.

The names of those involved have not been released.