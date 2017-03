× Smoke visible in Provo due to controlled agricultural burn

PROVO, Utah — Several viewers have called Fox 13 News Wednesday afternoon to report they are seeing a large plume of smoke, and fire officials say the blaze is a controlled burn and there is no cause for concern.

Video captured by UDOT cameras shows a plume of smoke visible in Utah County Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials say that smoke is coming from a controlled agricultural burn in Springville, and there is no cause for alarm.