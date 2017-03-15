× More than 9,000 without power in Salt Lake County; cause of outage unknown

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power says more than 9,000 people are without power in Salt Lake County Wednesday, and the cause remains under investigation.

The outage is affecting 9,219 customers in Holladay, Millcreek, Salt Lake City and South Salt Lake. The area includes zip codes 84117, 84124, 84106, 84115.

The cause of the outage is unknown as of just after 3 p.m., but a repair crew has been dispatched. Rocky Mountain Power lists 7 p.m. as the expected time of restoration.

