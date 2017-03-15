× LDS church releases statement on Brazil missionary attack

SALT LAKE CITY — Two missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were recently involved in a terrifying encounter in Brazil, and the church issued its first statement on the incident Wednesday.

The missionaries, who the church has not identified, are serving in the Manaus, Brazil mission. A surveillance camera captured video of the missionaries as two men, one of whom was armed with a gun, rode up and began attacking them. (Read the full story here.)

LDS church spokesman Eric Hawkins released the following statement:

“We are grateful that this incident did not end tragically, either for the missionaries or the other individuals involved. The guidance given to missionaries is to avoid conflict. Every situation is unique, and as adults, missionaries must make decisions about their safety. In this case, the assailant had a weapon and the missionary reacted in the moment to protect his life and that of his companion.”

The missionaries involved in the incident have been temporarily removed from the area and are not facing any disciplinary action.