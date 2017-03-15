× Fire officials say natural gas caused deadly explosion at Ogden home

OGDEN, Utah — Fire officials released new details Wednesday regarding a deadly explosion that occurred in Ogden on March 7.

Bobby Joe Orris, 42, was seriously injured in the explosion at his home at 2831 Monroe Blvd., and he later died as a result of those injuries.

Wednesday, Ogden Fire Department stated the cause of the explosion and resulting fire was determined to be natural gas. Questar tested the service line outside the home and found no issues, so investigators believe the problem was within the home itself.

Due the unsafe and unstable nature of the structure, fire officials say they were unable to determine an exact source of the natural gas that led to the explosion.

Officials say the investigation remains open as efforts are made to make the home safe enough for investigators to enter.

Family members say Orris was a giving man who loved his family.

“He has a great heart,” said Jeffey Orris, one of the man’s sons. “He always tries to give as much as he can give.”