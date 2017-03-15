Baby boy sees dad for first time after Air Force homecoming

NEW YORK – A 9-month-old boy got to see his dad for the very first time thanks to a new pair of glasses.

Baby Reagan Caldwell was born perfectly healthy.

Then, when he was three weeks old, he got Group B Strep, which led to bacterial meningitis, sepsis and eventually brain damage.

All of that impaired his vision.

His dad, Brandon, is in the Air Force.

He was away for a two-month deployment in Antarctica when Reagan got the glasses.

Wife and mother, Amanda, posted the emotional moment father and son were reunited to Facebook.

