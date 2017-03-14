Utah violinist Lindsey Stirling takes on ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Utah violinist Lindsey Stirling is trending for a new video she just posted to YouTube.

In it, she shows us a day of life on tour, but this time, she is "Belle."

The musician you may recognize from her dozens of viral videos is now taking on a role from Disney's "Beauty and the Beast."

She posted the video less than a day ago and it already has more than one million views.

Stirling is touring in Europe and Australia right now.

Her next state-side show is in Honolulu at the end of April.

Here's to hoping she will announce her US tour sometime soon.