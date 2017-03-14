× Granite School District student arrested after making threat against school

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Officers have arrested a Granite School District student Tuesday who allegedly made threats against his school, Hunter Junior High.

District officials said the student told others he was going to leave campus and later return to “do something harmful.”

The “shelter in place” order has since been lifted.

Classes are continuing as planned.

Officials have not released the name of the student or the nature of the threat.

Hunter Jr suspect who made threat has been taken into custody. Shelter in Place protocol is lifted and school is proceeding as normal. — Granite School Dist. (@GraniteSchools) March 14, 2017

Hunter Jr has been placed on a “Shelter in Place,” protocol to deal with an unspecified threat. The campus has been secured by police. — Granite School Dist. (@GraniteSchools) March 14, 2017

Shelter in Place, means that school is proceeding as normal inside while police secure the exterior of the building to keep kids safe. — Granite School Dist. (@GraniteSchools) March 14, 2017

We will update SM as more information becomes available. There is no reason to believe that our students or staff are in any danger. — Granite School Dist. (@GraniteSchools) March 14, 2017