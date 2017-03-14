Granite School District student arrested after making threat against school
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Officers have arrested a Granite School District student Tuesday who allegedly made threats against his school, Hunter Junior High.
District officials said the student told others he was going to leave campus and later return to “do something harmful.”
The “shelter in place” order has since been lifted.
Classes are continuing as planned.
Officials have not released the name of the student or the nature of the threat.