Police ask public for help identifying remains of man

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are asking the public to help them uncover the identity of a man found last August.

The remains of the man were uncovered in a storm drain at 1310 South and 900 West, police said.

According to officials, the displayed sketch are scientifically based drawings of what the man may have looked like living.

If anyone has any information please contact the Salt Lake police department at 801-799-3000. For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips may be sent by text with the subject line TIPSLCPD to 274637.