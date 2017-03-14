× Lee asks State Dept. to look into use of US funds for ‘left-leaning’ missions abroad

SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) and five other Republican senators from around the country sent a letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Tuesday, asking Tillerson to investigate how US funds are being used.

“Unfortunately, we have received credible reports that, over the past few years, the U.S. Mission [in Macedonia] has actively intervened in the party politics of Macedonia, as well as in the shaping of its media environment and civil society, often favoring left-leaning political groups over others. We find these reports discouraging and, if true, highly problematic,” the letter said, in part.

Lee was joined by James Inhofe (R-Oklahoma), Thom Tillis (R-Thom Tillis), David Perdue (R-Georgia), Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana) in sending the letter to Tillerson. Click here to read the entire letter.

“The most damaging consequence of the United States weighing in so heavily on one side of the political spectrum abroad is that we ostracize many foreign citizens who have traditionally supported strong relations with the United States. Such division allows aggressive opportunists like Russia space to operate and cause further damage,” a statement issued by Lee’s office said.